Ukraine Strikes Back Amid Intensified Drone Attacks from Russia

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates as Russia employs jet-powered drones to target Ukrainian petrol stations, causing civilian casualties. In retaliation, Ukraine strikes Russia's economic infrastructure. With stalled front-line battles, both countries focus on logistics and economic targets, affecting daily life and raising international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 02:10 IST
Ukraine Strikes Back Amid Intensified Drone Attacks from Russia
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In a significant escalation, Russia launched early morning drone attacks on two petrol stations in Kyiv, resulting in the death of two individuals and marking an intensified strike strategy by Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as increasingly terrorist in nature.

Additionally, Russian strikes claimed two more lives in southeastern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region and the northeastern Kharkiv area. In a retaliatory move, Ukraine targeted Russian territory, reportedly causing casualties in the Tula and Kursk regions.

The conflict, with front-line fighting largely stalled, has seen both nations aiming at logistics and economic targets. Recent Russian drone assaults paused temporarily during the visit of American peace negotiators but have since resumed, continuing to disrupt the lives of Kyiv's residents.

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