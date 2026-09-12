Tensions Escalate as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles

North Korea launched ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area into the sea off its east coast, as confirmed by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. This action follows last month's missile testing and coincides with joint military exercises by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, increasing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 05:02 IST
Tensions Escalate as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles
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North Korea intensified regional tensions by launching several ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area into the sea off its east coast, reported South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). This development comes as the region remains on high alert for further provocations.

South Korea, along with the United States and Japan, is closely monitoring the situation, sharing intelligence, and maintaining a heightened readiness posture. The JCS refrained from disclosing specific details about the type or range of the missiles fired.

This launch follows a series of more than ten short-range ballistic missiles tests by North Korea last month, amid South Korea's joint military exercises with the United States. The recent missile activity underscores ongoing tensions in the region, further complicated by altered military drill strategies announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year.

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