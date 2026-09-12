Zverev's Triumphant Return: From Doubt to U.S. Open Final

Alexander Zverev has defied early skepticism to secure his place in a second U.S. Open final, highlighting his impressive turnaround following a series of commanding victories.

The German athlete overcame initial struggles in the tournament, dominating his subsequent matches to approach the final with renewed confidence.

Facing either Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton, Zverev looks forward to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, a stark contrast from his 2020 final held behind closed doors due to the pandemic.