Evolving US Headlines: FCC, Inflation, and Food Safety

In recent news, a Republican Senator's ESPN interview has passed the FCC's equal-time rule scrutiny, contrasting with a warning given to Democrats. The FCC clarified that the rule only covers broadcast TV, not cable programs.

The Federal Reserve's rate hike decision gains momentum following consecutive unexpected inflation rates, as U.S. inflation excluding energy and food rises significantly, with potential for future interest-rate increases.

U.S. health officials have concluded the largest multi-state cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to Mexican-sourced lettuce, underscoring recent food safety concerns amid ongoing investigations by the FDA.