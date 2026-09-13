Albin Kurti Re-elected in Kosovo: A New Era Begins

Kosovo's parliament has re-elected Albin Kurti as Prime Minister, following his party's victory in the June elections. The re-election signifies a new chapter in the political landscape of Kosovo.

Kurti's leadership has garnered considerable attention as his party's policies and governance style lead the nation forward.

The decision by parliament to re-elect Kurti as the Prime Minister underscores a collective confidence in his administration, promising potential shifts in the governance of Kosovo.