Trump Advocates for Lowest Interest Rates Globally

In a bold statement made on Sunday, President Donald Trump suggested that the United States deserves to have the lowest interest rates worldwide. His comments come ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated policy meeting scheduled for this week.

When questioned about the possibility of an upcoming rate hike, Trump conveyed uncertainty to reporters at the Irish Open golf championship, yet underscored his belief that the U.S. should maintain globally competitive interest rates, regardless of traditional economic calculations.

Highlighting the nation's superior credit rating, Trump confidently claimed, "We make other countries rich. We can turn that off in two minutes," emphasizing America's economic leverage over global counterparts.