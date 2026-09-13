Trump's Vision for AI Dominance: Keeping the U.S. Ahead

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire for the United States to remain at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) development. Speaking to reporters, Trump downplayed concerns about AI, attributing them to 'very negative forces' that are creating unnecessary fear about the technology's future impact.

Trump emphasized the need for the U.S. to maintain its competitive edge over other nations, particularly China, in AI. He asserted, 'We're the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI wins.'

While acknowledging discussions on potential regulations, Trump dismissed the idea that AI should be slowed down, advocating instead for the U.S. to lead the industry without excessive regulatory constraints.