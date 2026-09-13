Tragedy Strikes: Indonesian Ship Capsizes Amid Java Sea Storm

In a tragic maritime incident, at least six individuals have lost their lives and 129 remain missing after a passenger ship capsized in the turbulent Java Sea early on Sunday, according to Indonesia's search and rescue agency.

Officials reported the successful rescue of 108 people from the Virgo Transport 8, with continuous efforts underway to find any remaining survivors. As families anxiously waited for news in the city's rescue centre, passengers recounted their horror. 'I felt resigned,' stated Rinto Arahab, a survivor who clung to the ship's railings through the upheaval.

The ill-fated ship, carrying 243 passengers and 30 crew members, departed from Surabaya. The transport minister, Dudy Purwagandhi, informed the press that a passing helicopter spotted the vessel capsized. Investigation into the cause remains ongoing. Indonesia's reliance on ferries highlights the vulnerabilities in its extensive archipelago of islands.