Turkish authorities have intensified their scrutiny of LGBTQ+ associations, detaining at least 47 individuals following recent raids linked to alleged prostitution and obscenity. Prosecutors reveal that operations took place in 12 provinces, with accusations encompassing the possession of drugs, digital equipment, smuggled alcohol, and firearms.

The crackdown, under the guise of safeguarding 'family values,' is reportedly aimed at counteracting declining birth rates. However, advocates argue it represents state-led discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. Rights groups claim these actions, including the blocking of online content, mark an escalation in oppressive governmental rhetoric and policies.

In response, global figures such as Nacho Sanchez Amor from the European Parliament have condemned these actions, describing them as violations of fundamental rights. Prosecutors maintain that the operation's aim is to combat inappropriate influences on minors regarding sexual orientation and gender identity, involving ongoing judicial proceedings across multiple provinces.