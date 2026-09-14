Election Shift: Pro-Military Candidate Wins in Okinawa

Genta Koja, with backing from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, won Okinawa's gubernatorial election against incumbent Denny Tamaki. This significant victory may influence military infrastructure decisions in Okinawa, including the relocation of U.S. Marines, as Japan under Takaichi pushes for a stronger military stance in East Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 04:51 IST
Election Shift: Pro-Military Candidate Wins in Okinawa

A candidate supported by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emerged victorious in the Okinawa gubernatorial election, marking a pivotal change in leadership. Genta Koja, 42, won decisively against two-term incumbent Denny Tamaki, gaining 59% of the vote. This ends a 12-year period where leaders attempted to reduce the U.S. military footprint in the region.

The election outcome might alter the course of legal challenges aimed at preventing the relocation of U.S. Marines from Futenma air base to Henoko. Masaaki Gabe, a professor emeritus at the University of the Ryukyus, suggests Koja's administration could authorize the use of civilian airports and ports for military purposes.

Koja's triumph coincides with Prime Minister Takaichi's plan to reveal a new national security strategy focused on Japan's military expansion. This move is viewed as a countermeasure to China's military assertiveness near Taiwan, just 110 kilometers from Okinawa's Yonaguni island. The situation contributes to increasing tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.

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