Election Shift: Pro-Military Candidate Wins in Okinawa

A candidate supported by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emerged victorious in the Okinawa gubernatorial election, marking a pivotal change in leadership. Genta Koja, 42, won decisively against two-term incumbent Denny Tamaki, gaining 59% of the vote. This ends a 12-year period where leaders attempted to reduce the U.S. military footprint in the region.

The election outcome might alter the course of legal challenges aimed at preventing the relocation of U.S. Marines from Futenma air base to Henoko. Masaaki Gabe, a professor emeritus at the University of the Ryukyus, suggests Koja's administration could authorize the use of civilian airports and ports for military purposes.

Koja's triumph coincides with Prime Minister Takaichi's plan to reveal a new national security strategy focused on Japan's military expansion. This move is viewed as a countermeasure to China's military assertiveness near Taiwan, just 110 kilometers from Okinawa's Yonaguni island. The situation contributes to increasing tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.