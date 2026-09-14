US Domestic News Highlights: Politics and Personal Stories

An FCC decision has determined that an ESPN broadcast featuring Senator Ted Cruz did not breach equal-time rules, unlike a Democratic candidate's appearance on another network. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr clarified that equal-time regulations apply only to broadcast TV, exempting cable programs like ESPN's.

Recent consumer inflation data, surpassing predictions, may lead the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates soon. Key inflation metrics showed persistent growth beyond expectations, prompting economists to anticipate forthcoming Federal Reserve actions to counteract rising inflation trends.

U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany and a pilot swam to safety following a plane's emergency water landing in Wisconsin. Tiffany shared the experience on social media, revealing only minor injuries were sustained. The incident occurred while returning from a dinner event.