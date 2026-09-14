Strategic Shift in Okinawa: Pro-Military Stance Triumphs

In a landmark political shift, Genta Koja secured a decisive victory in Okinawa's gubernatorial election, backed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration. Koja's win may significantly alter the region's military landscape, potentially ending Okinawa's long-standing resistance to the U.S. military presence.

The election concluded with Koja garnering 59% of the vote, unseating two-term incumbent Denny Tamaki. His triumph arrives amidst concerns over escalating prices and security tensions, marking the end of a 12-year tenure marked by efforts to reduce American military installation in the prefecture.

Takaichi's government anticipates unveiling a new national security strategy, amplifying Japan's military growth post-World War Two. This pivot comes as a response to China's intensified military activities near Taiwan, with Okinawa assuming a key role in regional defense dynamics.