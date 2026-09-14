Sports Roundup: USA Triumphs, Zverev Shines, and NFL Buzz

This sports news roundup highlights key events, including USA's comeback victory over France in the Women's World Cup, Alexander Zverev's win at the U.S. Open Men's Singles, NFL player updates, and other major developments across various sports. It illustrates the dynamic nature of the sports world with triumphs and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:22 IST
Sports Roundup: USA Triumphs, Zverev Shines, and NFL Buzz
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In a remarkable comeback, the USA women's basketball team triumphed over France with a 97-79 victory to secure the Women's World Cup title, marking their fifth consecutive win in the global tournament.

In tennis, Alexander Zverev clinched his second Grand Slam title, defeating Ben Shelton in the U.S. Open final. Zverev's win further solidifies his standing as a top player in the sport.

The NFL saw significant player movements and injuries. Maxx Crosby, once courted by several teams, remains committed to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Kyler Murray of the Vikings was sidelined due to a concussion. These updates shape the upcoming NFL season landscape.

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