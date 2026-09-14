Tragedy Strikes Lebanon: Civilian Casualties Amid Israeli Bombardment

In one of the deadliest escalations in recent weeks, Israeli airstrikes on a southern Lebanese town killed at least 13 people, including six children, according to Lebanon's health ministry. These strikes have raised concerns about renewed hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The airstrikes, which occurred without prior evacuation warnings, targeted a residential building early Monday, claiming lives as children prepared for school. Witnesses described scenes of devastation, with schoolbooks scattered amid debris. Local residents revealed that entire families were affected, including eight-year-old Mustafa Farhat, who lost close family members while he remains hospitalized.

The Israeli military claims the attacks targeted those transferring weapons in the region, while Lebanon fears further escalation. Hezbollah has not commented, but reports suggest a strategic military build-up in the area. The tragic day underscores the fragility of the June ceasefire, with more than 4,300 fatalities reported in Lebanon since March.