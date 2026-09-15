NATO Fighter Jet Neutralizes Mysterious Drone in Lithuania

An Italian NATO fighter jet intercepted and shot down an unidentified drone in southern Lithuania. The drone, likely originating from Belarus, has sparked concerns over airspace security, reflecting ongoing tensions in the Baltic region due to the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 13:59 IST
NATO Fighter Jet Neutralizes Mysterious Drone in Lithuania
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An Italian NATO fighter jet has intercepted and shot down an unidentified drone over southern Lithuania, near Pratkunai village and Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city. The Lithuanian national crisis management centre confirmed the incident, stating the drone likely entered from Belarus, although its origin remains under investigation.

While officials have not identified whether the drone was of Ukrainian or Russian origin, there have been instances in recent months of Ukrainian drones breaching NATO airspace in the Baltic region. Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian signal jamming of misdirecting their drones. Residents in Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, and the surrounding area were on alert earlier when a drone warning was issued.

The incident highlights the persistent tension in the region as NATO's Baltic Air Defence mission continues to patrol skies over Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The mission has previously handled similar incidents, including shooting down drones over Estonia in May and Latvia in June and August. The confrontation underscores fears of spillover from the Ukraine conflict into NATO territories.

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