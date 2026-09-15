Dollar's Dominance: Fed Rate Hike Looms Amid Surging Oil Prices

The dollar hit a one-month high due to rising oil prices and expected Federal Reserve rate hikes. A surge in U.S. Treasury yields, oil at a four-month high, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have influenced financial markets. The euro, sterling, and yen faced declines as global rate hike expectations mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:19 IST
Dollar's Dominance: Fed Rate Hike Looms Amid Surging Oil Prices
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The dollar is on a one-month high, driven by rising oil prices and an anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week. This follows a notable surge in U.S. Treasury yields and geopolitical tensions impacting global financial markets.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reached their highest since 2007, largely influenced by oil holding at a four-month peak of $107.7 a barrel after recent geopolitical upheavals in the Middle East. Markets now view a Fed rate hike as near certain, with CME's FedWatch tool indicating a 94% likelihood.

The strength of the dollar led to a decline in the euro and other currencies. The euro slipped to its lowest since August, while Sterling weakened ahead of a Bank of England decision. Global sentiment is witnessing shifts, with expectations of further rate hikes shaping currency dynamics.

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