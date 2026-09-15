Google's Involvement in Massive Fake Gmail Bomb Threat Scam

Indian authorities are set to question Google following the discovery of a massive criminal network responsible for creating and managing over 500,000 fake Gmail accounts. These accounts were used to issue bomb threats to government offices across India, according to an official statement to Reuters.

The investigation, led by police in Gujarat, is also focusing on the misuse of Google's web platform Firebase for financial scams. Two individuals have been arrested, unearthing an astounding 513,847 Gmail IDs and passwords utilized since 2022. Google's potential involvement marks a significant development, as the scale of fraudulent accounts is considered unprecedented.

Currently, it remains unclear what, if any, legal consequences Google might face. As the inquiry continues, Indian law enforcement agencies seek to understand how these accounts bypassed Google's security measures, including two-factor authentication, while setting the stage for possible policy changes in collaboration with the tech giant.