Diplomatic Dance: Negotiations and Human Rights in Belarus

U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed by President Donald Trump, returned to Minsk on Tuesday to negotiate the release of political prisoners in Belarus. It marked his first meeting in six months with President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko's administration released images of Coale's arrival via Telegram. The envoy had previously secured the release of hundreds of prisoners through talks with Lukashenko, a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, exchanging eased U.S. sanctions for the prisoners' freedom.

Despite some successes, human rights organization Viasna reports that over 900 political prisoners remain detained. Lukashenko disputes these figures, labeling the detainees as criminals. The Belarusian opposition and human rights activists criticize the ongoing oppression, with new arrests replacing those released.