EU Unites for Change: A New Era with Canada in Focus

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged EU member states on Wednesday to create a robust partnership with Canada to jointly tackle pressing issues like climate change and competition from China. In her annual address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she outlined the EU's strategic priorities amid an increasingly hostile global environment.

Emphasizing solidarity as the core path forward, von der Leyen stated that strengthening Europe's independent capabilities is crucial in the face of Russian aggression toward Ukraine and intense trade competition from the United States and China. Domestically, the EU is also navigating challenges such as the rise of eurosceptic movements, particularly after regional elections recently weakened the standing of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Highlighting Canada's potential as a strong ally, von der Leyen expressed a desire to elevate the EU-Canada relationship to unprecedented levels. She also touched upon the EU's plans to balance its trade deficit with China, stressing the use of all available tools to foster a more equitable economic relationship. Additionally, von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's commitment to addressing climate change both through mitigation strategies and adaptive measures.