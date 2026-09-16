Global Political and Economic Events: A Diary

Global political and economic events are slated to unfold across the world from mid-September to early November, offering a packed agenda of high-profile meetings and visits. Highlights include the EU's various parliamentary sessions, ASEAN ministerial gatherings, and state visits by leaders from Turkey, Singapore, and Canada.

National elections in countries such as Russia, Guinea, Israel, and the United States will shape the political landscape alongside commemorations of momentous anniversaries, including the 76th anniversary of Seoul's recovery during the Korean War and an homage to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on his 15th death anniversary.

From the 200th Munich Oktoberfest to significant electoral schedules in Brazil and Bosnia, these events underscore the intricate interplay of diplomacy and global policy-making, emphasizing collaborative efforts amid diverse international agendas.