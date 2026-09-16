Global Political and Economic Events: A Diary
This event diary provides a detailed overview of significant political and economic activities around the globe scheduled from mid-September to early November. Key events include international summits, national elections, high-profile state visits, and important anniversaries while highlighting significant meetings such as the EU Parliament sessions, various international collaborative forums, and ASEAN gatherings.
Global political and economic events are slated to unfold across the world from mid-September to early November, offering a packed agenda of high-profile meetings and visits. Highlights include the EU's various parliamentary sessions, ASEAN ministerial gatherings, and state visits by leaders from Turkey, Singapore, and Canada.
National elections in countries such as Russia, Guinea, Israel, and the United States will shape the political landscape alongside commemorations of momentous anniversaries, including the 76th anniversary of Seoul's recovery during the Korean War and an homage to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on his 15th death anniversary.
From the 200th Munich Oktoberfest to significant electoral schedules in Brazil and Bosnia, these events underscore the intricate interplay of diplomacy and global policy-making, emphasizing collaborative efforts amid diverse international agendas.