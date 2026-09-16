Global Trust Surges for Cooperation Over Leadership by US or China

A recent poll involving over 35,000 global participants highlights a rise in trust towards international bodies and cooperation, yet skepticism towards the US and China taking leadership roles. While international institutions gained trust, threats from economic and security issues remain prevalent, with Canada leading in global leadership comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:35 IST
Global Trust Surges for Cooperation Over Leadership by US or China
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An extensive global poll of over 35,000 participants reveals a significant trust in international institutions and a preference for global cooperation over leadership by the United States or China. The Rockefeller Foundation -commissioned survey, conducted across 34 nations, uncovers a growing dissatisfaction with the prospect of major powers as global leaders.

Economic and security concerns continue as nearly 70% of respondents believed the world had worsened in the past year. Despite this, a majority favor international cooperation to tackle such issues, even at the expense of compromising national interests, evidencing an uptick in collective action support.

The poll also shows that while the US and China lag in leadership comfort levels, countries like Canada and Japan gain favor. International organizations experienced a notable boost in trust, with the World Health Organization and the United Nations leading the way. This shift occurs amid Middle Eastern conflicts affecting economic stability.

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