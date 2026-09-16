Transatlantic Merger: Cohere and Aleph Alpha Join Forces in AI Breakthrough

In a significant development in the AI sector, Canada's Cohere and Germany's Aleph Alpha have agreed to merge, the companies announced on Wednesday. The newly formed entity will keep the name Cohere, operating through dual headquarters in Toronto and Berlin, with a strong research presence in Heidelberg.

The strategic merger brings together Cohere's AI model expertise and Aleph Alpha's focus on AI deployment for businesses and governments. This deal comes at a time when demand for AI systems—especially those operable within customers' infrastructures and compliant with local regulations—is on the rise.

The merger, initially disclosed in April, is valued at approximately $20 billion, with a considerable investment from Schwarz Group. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance, marking yet another instance of European AI firms drawing substantial investments. The combined company's aim is to deliver powerful AI solutions that are both competitive and secure.