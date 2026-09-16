An escalating conflict in eastern Ukraine took a significant turn as Ukrainian drone forces targeted and eliminated Russian Major General Anton Grunis. This strike comes shortly after Grunis was decorated with the Hero of Russia award for his operations in the region.

Commanded by Robert Brovdi, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed the general's death during a nighttime assault in the Russian-occupied Donetsk area. This incident marks the seventh senior Russian leader eliminated by Ukrainian drones, highlighting the strategic use of unmanned technology in the ongoing war.

While Russia's Defense Ministry remains reticent on confirming such losses, General Grunis' death further complicates the already contentious territorial claims in areas like Kostiantynivka. As both Russia and Ukraine vie for control over the broader Donbas region, the battle for information and territorial dominance continues to intensify.