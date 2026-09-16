Tragedy Strikes: Russian Drone Attack on Ukrainian Passenger Bus

A deadly Russian drone attack on a passenger bus has claimed the lives of five people and left at least seven others wounded in Ukraine's southeast, as reported by the regional governor.

The attack struck near the city of Nikopol, an area close to the frontline, according to Dnipropetrovsk region governor Oleksandr Hanzha. A photo was shared of a white vehicle, its windows shattered and blood trailing down its side.

Located opposite Russian-occupied territory on the other side of the Dnipro river, Nikopol has frequently been targeted. Regional council head Mykola Lukashuk condemned the attack as a cynical strike on civilians. Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians deliberately in the ongoing conflict.