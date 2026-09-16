Tragedy Strikes: Russian Drone Attack on Ukrainian Passenger Bus

A Russian drone attack targeted a passenger bus near the frontline in Ukraine's southeast, killing five people and injuring at least seven others. The incident occurred near the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an area frequently under attack. No comment from Russia has been made regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 12:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Drone Attack on Ukrainian Passenger Bus
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A deadly Russian drone attack on a passenger bus has claimed the lives of five people and left at least seven others wounded in Ukraine's southeast, as reported by the regional governor.

The attack struck near the city of Nikopol, an area close to the frontline, according to Dnipropetrovsk region governor Oleksandr Hanzha. A photo was shared of a white vehicle, its windows shattered and blood trailing down its side.

Located opposite Russian-occupied territory on the other side of the Dnipro river, Nikopol has frequently been targeted. Regional council head Mykola Lukashuk condemned the attack as a cynical strike on civilians. Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians deliberately in the ongoing conflict.

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