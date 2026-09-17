Critical Talks in Paris: Evaluating Lebanon’s Military Future

Military leaders from Europe and Arab countries meet in Paris to evaluate the needs of the Lebanese Armed Forces and the future of the U.N. peacekeeping mission amid tensions with Israel. The discussions aim to prepare for potential changes in the region’s security dynamics and international involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:07 IST
Critical Talks in Paris: Evaluating Lebanon’s Military Future
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Military chiefs from Europe and Arab nations convened in Paris on Thursday to assess what the Lebanese Armed Forces require and discuss the possible end of a United Nations peacekeeping mission. The meeting comes as concerns grow over a renewed Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon.

Chaired by French President Macron, Lebanese President Aoun, and Jordan's King Abdullah, the talks aim to fill a potential security gap when the U.N. force, comprising 7,500 personnel, starts withdrawing. With representatives from multiple countries, including a senior U.S. military official on Middle East issues, the dialogue seeks solutions ranging from establishing a new international mission to a European Union-led initiative.

Despite past U.S.-brokered efforts, such as a framework deal between Israel and Lebanon to reduce regional tensions, achieving lasting peace remains elusive. Recent Israeli strikes have underscored ongoing instability, emphasizing the critical nature of these discussions for Lebanon and international stakeholders.

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