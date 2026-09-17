Venezuela Frees Hundreds, but Machinery of Repression Remains Intact, UN Panel Warns

Hundreds of people detained for political reasons have been released in Venezuela, giving families relief after months or years of uncertainty, but UN investigators say the institutions responsible for repression remain intact. The UN Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela warned that limited improvements have not dismantled the structures behind gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity, leaving the country's opening vulnerable to reversal.

Its latest report and accompanying research paper examine continuing abuses and the role of pro-government civilian armed groups known as colectivos. The findings, scheduled for presentation to the Human Rights Council on 18 September 2026, describe a country where fewer prolonged detentions have not brought reliable protection from torture, intimidation or political persecution.

Releases Bring Relief Without Lasting Guarantees

The Mission recorded a significant decline in long-term detention and related enforced disappearances following the US military attack on 3 January 2026 and the apprehension of then-President Nicolás Maduro. Authorities released hundreds of detainees and permitted somewhat greater space for protests, public gatherings and civil society participation, offering signs of change for people whose freedoms had been severely restricted.

Laws used to criminalise dissent remain in force, and intelligence agencies and security forces retain essentially the same structures, policies and practices. At least 19 officials previously identified by the Mission for involvement in gross violations remain in key posts or have been reassigned to them, and journalists and civil society workers continue to face obstruction. Mission chair Sofía Macher said lasting progress requires dismantling repressive structures, guaranteeing judicial independence and investigating and sanctioning those responsible.

Torture Continues Behind Prison Walls

Investigators examined 64 new torture cases after 3 January alone, documenting forced intubation and prolonged confinement in a sealed underground cistern at El Rodeo I prison. Findings from the Fuerte Guaicaipuro military facility included confinement in cells dug below ground, exposure to cold, food deprivation and other degrading treatment, showing that serious abuse continued despite the releases.

Hundreds of detainees face severely restricted access to safe water, food, medicines and health care, with several deaths in custody linked to inadequate medical attention and ill-treatment. Street vendor Víctor Quero Navas died in detention during an enforced disappearance; his mother, Carmen Teresa Navas, learned his fate more than a year after his detention and ten months after his death, and died herself ten days later.

Civil society organisations recorded at least 214 arbitrary political detentions between 1 September 2025 and 29 July 2026, with 94 percent occurring before the end of 2025. Investigators identified recurring short-term arrests after 3 January used to intimidate activists, journalists and other civil society actors. Non-governmental organisations estimate that 379 to 500 people remain detained, but missing official information prevents a reliable account of their identities, locations and legal status.

Armed Groups Keep Communities Under Pressure

The Mission's investigation identified colectivos as a central part of State repression and local social control, supported through political backing, financing, equipment and institutional protection. Investigators found reasonable grounds to believe the government regularly supplied firearms, ammunition, motorcycles and communications equipment, with members moving between security forces and civilian armed groups.

Colectivos have monitored communities, located people sought by security agencies and participated in violent crackdowns on demonstrations, according to the findings. Their influence over community councils, public services and social programmes enables them to reward loyalty and punish dissent. The Mission found their conduct attributable to the State in specified circumstances involving public authority or State direction or control, and said authorities had failed to prevent, investigate, punish and provide reparation for their abuses.

The experts called for justice centred on victims, reversal of Venezuela's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court's Rome Statute and full cooperation with international rights mechanisms. They urged influential countries, including the United States, to press for meaningful reform without contributing to violations, and called on States to maintain international protection for Venezuelans abroad.