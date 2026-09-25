“Charaiveti-Charaiveti-Charaiveti”: PM Modi recalls Deendayal Upadhyay's message of continuous service during Seva Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's message of continuous service on his birth anniversary, invoking the “Charaiveti-Charaiveti-Charaiveti” mantra during a virtual interaction with participants of the Vadnagar-Varanasi Seva Yatra. PM Modi said the journey of the ‘Seva Yatris’ reflected the spirit of continuous service and drew inspiration from the life and philosophy of Deendayal Upadhyay.

“Today is also the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji. Pandit Deendayal ji always gave us the message of the mantra ‘Charaiveti-Charaiveti-Charaiveti’ through his life. He himself was a tireless traveller. To keep moving continuously as a service traveller is our goal, and in this, we draw great inspiration from Pandit Deendayal ji,” PM Modi said. He said Deendayal Upadhyay offered a vision of India rooted in the country's own traditions rather than through foreign perspectives.

“Pandit Deendayal Ji has been one of those great figures in Indian politics who, instead of viewing India through foreign lenses, gave it a vision rooted in our own soil. He reshaped the ethos of service anew. In his philosophy of Integral Humanism, the form of service is one that always inspires every BJP worker and every BJP government,” he said. PM Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy as a social reformer and called for continued efforts towards positive change.

“When we look at the life of Gandhiji, he was not only a fighter against the British and a leader of the independence movement, but also a great social reformer. He always worked against the evils prevalent in society. Therefore, we too should continue to work for constant reform and positive change in society, not just for the politics of vote banks,” he said. During the interaction, PM Modi also praised the hospitality extended by villagers to the participants of the Seva Yatra.

“You are all wearing saffron turbans; did the villagers present them to you? The villagers accorded you such a warm welcome and showed you such great hospitality. I offer my respects to the villagers,” he said. He also reminded the participants to follow road-safety norms while travelling by motorcycle.

“But you don't drive wearing this turban, do you? You wear a helmet while driving, right? Please don't mistake the turban for a helmet,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further highlighted the importance of recognising public service and recalled washing the feet of sanitation workers who contributed to cleanliness during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

He said government welfare schemes should reach the last person and transform lives, while stressing the role of youth in achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. (ANI)