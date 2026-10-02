UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 157th Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary and remembered the Father of the Nation’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle through the principles of 'self-reliance' and 'swadeshi'. Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said the day was important for every Indian as it marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as the 122nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“Today is a very important day for every Indian. Today is the 157th holy birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji. This is also the 122nd pious birth anniversary of the late Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. On this occasion, bowing to the holy memories of both these great men, on behalf of all the residents of my state, I offer my humble tributes,” Yogi said. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s role in the freedom movement, the Chief Minister said his message of self-reliance and Swadeshi became a mantra for India’s struggle for independence.

“Respected Bapu’s self-reliance, from Swadeshi, became the mantra for India’s freedom. The movement for India’s freedom, which was previously scattered, under the leadership of revered Bapu became a mass movement and forced the British government, a symbol of foreign slavery, to leave India,” he said. Yogi Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government was observing Gandhi Jayanti by promoting Khadi and announced that a 25 per cent discount on Khadi clothes would be available until January 30, 2027.

“Khadi is the mantra of India’s independence, and I will appeal to the residents of the state that every person makes Khadi a part of their life. Our artisans and craftsmen do good work. Respect their skill,” he said. He said Gandhiji’s message of self-reliance and independence could become a foundation for a developed India, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for taking local products to global markets.

“This mantra of self-reliance and independence of Gandhiji will become the foundation stone of a developed India. For this, the Prime Minister says, ‘Local to global’. Whatever has been created by our artisans, handicraftsmen and weavers in our villages and streets, to encourage it, to spend money on it and provide it with a platform, this is truly our gratitude to the great heroes of India’s independence,” Yogi said. Speaking about Lal Bahadur Shastri, Yogi said the former Prime Minister was remembered for his simplicity, gentleness and determination.

“Today’s day is also the auspicious birth anniversary of India’s second Prime Minister, the revered Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. The mere mention of Shastri ji’s name fills every Indian’s heart with reverence for his simplicity and gentleness. As simple and effortless as he was, he was equally tough on the inside. As sensitive as he was, his personality was equally resilient,” he said. Yogi said Shastri lived by the principle of doing what he said and saying what he did, while highlighting his contribution towards foodgrain self-reliance and his call of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”.

“He did what he said, he said what he did. The task of achieving foodgrain self-reliance for India was to be accomplished. A feeling of respect for the soldiers fighting on the country’s borders arises in the heart of every Indian. Their slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ became a mantra for India within independent India,” Yogi said. He said that while soldiers protected the country’s borders, farmers worked to make India self-reliant in foodgrain production.

“On one hand, a soldier was outwitting India’s enemies while protecting the borders. On the other hand, our hardworking farmer, through his hard work and sweat, seemed committed to making India self-reliant in foodgrain supply,” he said. Yogi said India had since achieved foodgrain self-reliance and was capable of producing enough food for its 1.4 billion people while also supplying food to several countries.

“Today is the result of that; India has achieved the goal of foodgrain self-reliance. Today India not only produces enough food to feed its 1.4 billion Indians, it also has the capacity to supply food to many countries in this world,” he said. He also paid tribute to Indian soldiers guarding the country’s borders and strengthening its internal and external security, saying it was part of the legacy that Shastri gave to the people of India in 1965.

In a separate statement, BJP MP Brijlal also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his message of truth and non-violence. “Today is the birthday of our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. It is his 157th birth anniversary, which we celebrate across the country as a national festival. He taught the nation the lessons of truth and non-violence. The country should follow that path. Today, this birthday is a national festival for us, and on this day, I pay my countless salutations to our Father of the Nation,” Brijlal said.

Yogi Adityanath concluded by paying tribute to the memories of both Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)