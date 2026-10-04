"Protest completely failed, people gave no response": BJP's Pravin Darekar on CJP agitation in Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar has dismissed the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) protest held in Mumbai, terming it a "complete failure" and claiming that the residents of the city completely rejected the agitation.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 07:59 IST
"Protest completely failed, people gave no response": BJP's Pravin Darekar on CJP agitation in Mumbai
BJP) leader Pravin Darekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar has dismissed the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) protest held in Mumbai, terming it a "complete failure" and claiming that the residents of the city completely rejected the agitation. Speaking to ANI, Darekar asserted that the demonstration failed to garner support even from major opposition quarters, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

"The people of Mumbai did not respond. Go and see the numbers; both roads were empty. There were neither UBT leaders nor MNS leaders. The rest were sponsored people against the BJP, which is the ruling party in the state, and then there were people with a leftist ideology. This protest completely failed. There was no response," Darekar said. Darekar went on to express gratitude to the citizens of Mumbai for not backing the demonstration.

"I thank the people of Mumbai. This is the soil of Mumbai, the land of Maharashtra. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A rebellious tendency cannot survive here. That is why the people of Mumbai took the initiative to uproot this tendency," the BJP leader added. An FIR has been registered at the Shivaji Park Police Station against the protest organisers of CJP and 400 to 500 unknown supporters and agitators of the "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), Mumbai Police said.

The case has been filed under sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police (MP) Act. The development comes after activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (ANI)

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