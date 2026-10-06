“Gyanesh Kumar ‘not fit’ to be Chief Election Commissioner”, Pinarayi Vijayan attacks CEC over SIR row

Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the government was attempting to undermine the election process. Addressing the inaugural session of the CPI(M) extended Kozhikode district committee meeting, Vijayan said the credibility and impartiality of the Election Commission were being seriously questioned.

“The credibility of the Election Commission is being questioned. Its impartiality and credibility have come under serious doubt,” Vijayan said. He alleged that several things that should not have happened as part of the SIR process had taken place and accused the Election Commission of acting in a manner that was not democratic.

“Gyanesh Kumar is not carrying out his responsibilities in a democratic manner. What he has done while occupying that chair is what the RSS wanted,” Vijayan alleged. He further alleged that there was an “eagerness to remove crores of voters” from the electoral rolls.

“It has become clear that Gyanesh Kumar is not qualified to hold the post of Chief Election Commissioner,” Vijayan said. Vijayan was speaking at the two-day extended district committee meeting of the CPI(M), which began at the ‘T P Dasan Nagar’ venue on the premises of the party’s Kozhikode district committee office.

The meeting was inaugurated after senior leader C Bhaskaran hoisted the party flag at the AKG Hall at 9:30 am. Meanwhile, Vijayan inaugurated the proceedings. A total of 125 participants, including district committee members, representatives elected from various areas, and delegates from class and mass organisations, are attending the meeting.

CPI(M) Central Committee members K K Shailaja, P Sathidevi, T P Ramakrishnan and C S Sujatha, along with State Secretariat Members P A Mohammed Riyas, C N Mohanan and V Sivankutty, are also participating. The district meeting will conclude on Wednesday evening. (ANI)