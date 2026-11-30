‌Matias ​Soule scored twice as AS Roma crushed Monza 4-0 on Sunday, keeping the unbeaten capital club within two points of Serie A leaders and city rivals Lazio and fuelling hopes that Rome's 25-year wait for a league title could soon end.

Roma ‌climbed to second with 33 points from 13 matches after Lazio, who have 35, won 2-1 at Torino on Saturday. Champions Inter Milan are third on 32 following a 4-0 victory over Genoa. The strong starts by Rome's two unbeaten sides have added further intrigue to their Derby della Capitale meeting on December 13.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the 12th ‌minute, collecting Rodrigo Mora's pass and advancing to the edge of the area before shifting the ball onto his right foot and firing home. Malen then turned provider ‌for Soule, who doubled the lead in the 24th minute with a low finish. The Argentine struck again 12 minutes later, curling a shot into the far top corner from the edge of the area to give Roma a commanding halftime lead.

Monza's Dany Mota headed against the crossbar in the second half before substitute Santiago Castro completed the rout in the first minute of stoppage time. Como ended Sunday’s action by ⁠beating 10-man ​Juventus 3-0 at home after Randal Kolo Muani ⁠was sent off in the fifth minute.

Kolo Muani appeared to strike Alex Valle in the face after being held back by the defender, who was booked for the foul. Juventus initially held firm despite their numerical ⁠disadvantage, but Nico Paz broke the deadlock with a free kick in first-half stoppage time. Anastasios Douvikas then scored in the 64th and 80th minutes to seal Como’s victory.

Como climbed to fourth ​on 29 points, while Juventus are seventh on 21. INJURIES HAMPER NAPOLI

Napoli's search for consistency suffered another setback as a goalless draw at Sassuolo left last season's ⁠runners-up eighth on 19 points. Massimiliano Allegri had several key players unavailable, including Kevin De Bruyne, Alex Meret, Stanislav Lobotka and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, as his depleted side failed to build on last week's victory over Torino.

Napoli ⁠appealed ​for a stoppage-time penalty when Lorenzo Lucca's effort struck Duje Caleta-Car's hand, but the referee did not award a spot kick after a VAR review. Allegri brushed aside questions about Champions League qualification, urging his players to focus on their next match at home against Lecce on Saturday.

“There’s no point talking about that now, we need to ⁠be angry today, prepare well for Lecce, and then see,” he told a news conference. “We need a run of victories, and so far this season we haven’t managed ⁠to win two in a row. If ⁠we can’t understand which are the games to play and win, then of course we end up with this lack of consistency.”

Earlier, Udinese climbed off the bottom with a 1-0 home victory over Fiorentina. Sandi Lovric scored in the eighth minute to secure ‌their first home league ‌win of the season and move them level with Fiorentina on nine points.