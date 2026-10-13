"Who is safe in Punjab?:" BJP President Nitin Nabin slams AAP government over death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, emphasising that if those fighting the drug mafia are not safe, then who is safe in the state and asserted that the people of Punjab deserve answers and accountability over the incident. In a post on X, the BJP chief alleged that despite the AAP administration's promises to provide a drug-free environment, those standing up against drugs today are themselves facing danger to their lives in the state.

Earlier, anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. Following the incident, the father of the anti-drug activist appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son.

"The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us. Now, even my grandchildren are at risk. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to make arrangements for my grandchildren's security," he said. Vowing to continue the fight against drugs, Jhota's father said that he would keep raising his voice against the drug menace for as long as he lived.

"We will continue fighting this war against drugs. As long as I am alive, I will also continue fighting against drugs in Punjab," he said. However, Punjab Police, citing preliminary investigation, stated that the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was motivated by personal enmity.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh stated that police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the prime suspect. He further informed that the police have so far arrested an associate of the suspect, and family members have been detained for interrogation over the matter. "We received information about this earlier today. Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident was carried out by the shop owner, Ashwani. Ashwani possessed a licensed pistol, which he used to shoot Parminder Jhota—a Mansa-based anti-drug activist who had been doing significant work against the drug menace. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was motivated by personal enmity. We have formed various teams to apprehend the suspect; one of his associates has already been arrested, and his family members have been detained for questioning," said Singh. (ANI)