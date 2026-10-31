“Whoever is a BJP member, creates a divide”: Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over caste politics, alleges threat to national unity

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what he described as its caste-based politics, sharing a video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media and alleging that the party's politics were built on division and opposition to a particular caste. He alleged that the BJP was speaking about casteism despite its own politics being rooted in what he termed "homogeneous appeasement". Yadav further accused those associated with the party of promoting social divisions and making statements against a particular caste.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Whoever is a BJP member creates a divide! It's astonishing that those whose power is already infamous under the guise of ‘homogeneous appeasement’ are now talking about ‘casteism’! Those whose entire politics is built on opposition to one caste, whenever they open their mouth, they will speak lies.” Questioning the BJP's claims about social unity, the SP chief said those who displayed pride in their caste while holding public office could not work for the welfare of others. He also alleged that social discrimination at the highest level of power posed a threat to national unity.

“If the divisionists don't talk about unity, that's fine; at least the name of their position will remain. ‘Doesn't like, so hates’ is the extremely bitter truth of their venomous politics. Those who, even while holding public office, boast of the arrogance of their own caste—what good will they do for anyone else? Those who are monochromatic—how can they speak of multicoloured unity? Put on dark glasses and turn back! “National unity is threatened when a person who accepts social discrimination holds the top position of power,” he wrote further.

Earlier, Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of acting against democratic principles, calling it a "gang" and alleging that the Election Commission (EC) was among the major threats to democracy and the Constitution. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said the mock Parliament exercise was being organised to send a message to the government that the EC was not functioning impartially.

He said such exercises become necessary when the government does not listen to the Opposition, adding that members of the SP would participate in the mock Parliament. "The EC is not impartial and poses a major threat to democracy and the Constitution. The mock Parliament exercise is a message to the government when it does not listen. Why is the BJP afraid? Why have they not implemented the Bill, and why do they still not want to debate it?" he asked.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav said, "What else can you expect when the donation has been theft? BJP is not a political party; it is a gang." (ANI)