"Granted sanction for Vigilance probe into irregularities, corrupt activities of Gyanesh Kumar": Keralam HM Ramesh Chennithala

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said he had granted sanction for a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau inquiry into alleged irregularities and corrupt activities involving Gyanesh Kumar during his tenure as Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in the state. Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said the sanction was granted on Tuesday evening after examining the legal opinion received by the government and consulting the Chief Minister. He said the legal opinion had clarified that an inquiry could be conducted if the state government granted the necessary sanction.

"Yesterday, I had given sanction for inquiring into the irregularities and corrupt activities of Ganesh Kumar when he was a PWD Secretary in the state of Kerala. He's a Kerala cadre officer," Chennithala said. Explaining the decision, he said the file seeking sanction had been received along with the legal opinion, following which he discussed the matter with the Chief Minister before approving the inquiry by the state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

"So yesterday the file came. We asked for a file that came with the legal opinion. The legal opinion clearly says that an inquiry can be conducted if the government gives sanction. So that is why, after discussing with the Chief Minister, I had given sanction for the proper inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Kerala government," he said. Referring to the allegations concerning two companies, Chennithala said the consortium had undertaken work on the main central road project from Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"Actually speaking, when he was PWD Secretary, so many allegations were there regarding the Pati Bell company. Pati Bell is a consortium of two companies; one is a Malaysian company and one is a Kerala company. And that consortium has undertaken the work of the main central road started from Trivandrum to Angamaly, and that is funded by the ADB, World... WDB," he said. Alleging that the project work had not been undertaken properly, Chennithala also referred to the suicide of a project officer associated with the Malaysian company. He said allegations had surfaced at the time that the officer had died by suicide because the government had not cleared bills submitted to the PWD.

"And that work was not undertaken properly. And the project officer of the Malaysian company committed suicide. And at that time itself, allegations were raised that he committed suicide because the government has not given... has not passed the bills submitted to the PWD," he said. Chennithala further said Sajan's petition alleged that Kumar, who was then PWD Secretary, had demanded Rs 2 crore to clear the bills. "And in Sajan's allegation, Sajan's petition, he is saying that Mr Ganesh Kumar, then PWD Secretary, was demanding Rs 2 crore to pass the bill," he said.

Stressing that the allegations required a detailed examination, he said the Vigilance department needed government sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to proceed with the inquiry. "So, it is the duty of the Vigilance to inquire into the details. For that, a sanction is needed according to the PC Act 17A. So, after consulting... the legal... after seeing the legal opinion, yesterday evening I had given sanction for the proper inquiry by the Bureau of this Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau," he said.

Earlier on October 28, Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal sought an immediate Vigilance Directorate probe into allegations against Ganesh Kumar over the alleged harassment of Lee See Been, who died by suicide, and the delay in clearing contractors' bills. Venugopal alleged that Ganesh Kumar had secretly sought a Rs 2 crore bribe from a company and said people associated with the project were ready to record their statements before the Vigilance Directorate.

"A new allegation has been raised against Ganesh Kumar by Sajan, a close associate of Lee See Been, who committed suicide due to cruel harassment and the unwanted delaying of work bills on the part of Ganesh Kumar," Venugopal said. Explaining the allegations, the Congress leader said Sajan had been associated with the project from its beginning and had a contract with the Pati Bell company to regularly supply construction materials. However, some of his bills remained pending.

He said Sajan, who worked as a subcontractor, had repeatedly approached the company for payment but did not receive the money. Venugopal further alleged that although Lee See Been and Sukumaran had tried to help other subcontractors, Ganesh Kumar had obstructed the release of payments. "There was a serious block on the part of Ganesh Kumar, who allegedly asked for a 2 crore bribe from this company secretly and did not allow them to give money to these subcontractors," he alleged.

Recalling the circumstances surrounding Lee See Been's death, Venugopal claimed that he had prepared two personal notes and letters before returning to Kuala Lumpur, where he died by suicide. "Later, he (Lee See Been) prepared two personal notes and letters, went back to Kuala Lumpur, and hanged himself to death," he said. Calling for a detailed investigation, Venugopal said the allegations involved serious misconduct by an IAS officer and required examination by the Vigilance Directorate.

"There was a very serious offence on the part of an IAS officer... Whatever the post he held at that time, he has committed this type of severe mistake. That has to be seriously investigated. A probe must be done by the vigilance directorate," he said. Venugopal also said that evidence was already available before the Vigilance Directorate and needed to be re-examined. He added that Sajan and other people associated with the project were willing to record their statements before the vigilance authorities.

"There are already so many proofs before vigilance that have to be re-examined. Sajan and other people who were associated with the project are ready to give their statements before the vigilance," he added. (ANI)