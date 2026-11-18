Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir of insulting Veer Savarkar as he defended party spokesperson Shaina NC in the row over allegations that she tore a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray. Speaking to the media, Shinde said the part of the picture that was torn was the face of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, not Balasaheb's. Shinde said Shaina NC had already clarified the matter.

Shinde also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeatedly defaming Savarkar, "a man who endured such immense suffering and hardship for his country." He condemned Rahul Gandhi and those working in close alliance with him, and denounced those who have "abandoned the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," likely referring to the rival Shiv Sena (UBT). "In a book written by Sonia Gandhi, Swatantryaveer Savarkar has been insulted. The Shiv Sena has expressed its protest by tearing out the two offensive pages—and this is happening repeatedly. Rahul Gandhi repeatedly defames Savarkar—a man who endured such immense suffering and hardship for his country. I condemn Rahul Gandhi for deliberately insulting Savarkar, and I also condemn those who sit alongside him in government, working in close alliance with him. I denounce those who have abandoned the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. Let it be clear: anyone who insults Swatantryaveer Savarkar will face condemnation, protest, and agitation," he said.

He added that Balasaheb Thackeray "is like a deity to us" and that the party is carrying forward his ideology. "Any insult to him is absolutely unacceptable; no one is permitted to do so. Shaina NC has already provided a clarification: the photograph in question shows Balasaheb Thackeray—who once took to the streets to strike Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper for insulting Swatantryaveer Savarkar—and the part that was torn in the image was the face of Mani Shankar Aiyar. I have seen it myself. Therefore, any act of disrespect or insult toward Balasaheb Thackeray is completely intolerable; it will never be accepted," Shinde said.

The row erupted on Wednesday as the Shinde-led Sena opposed the distribution of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', accusing it of insulting Savarkar. Party leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.

The Congress alleged that Shaina NC tore a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray during the press conference. Shaina NC has rejected the charge and asked where the insult was, saying that Balasaheb himself had struck Aiyar with a slipper. "We would do it a thousand times over," she said, and challenged Congress leader Nana Patole to prove any wrongdoing and threatened a defamation suit.

Patole called it "petty, low-level politics" and demanded an FIR, strict action and an apology to the nation. The memoir was launched on November 10, and formally released at a public event in New Delhi on November 16. (ANI)