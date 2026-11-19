BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday questioned the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) results announced on November 4, alleging irregularities, corruption and favouritism in the recruitment process. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Trivedi raised questions over the selection of candidates shortlisted for interviews for 331 posts, alleging that several candidates had links to political leaders, government officials, individuals facing corruption allegations and people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Referring to the recruitment figures, the BJP leader said that 751 candidates had been shortlisted for interviews against 331 vacancies. He alleged that the candidates could broadly be classified into four categories based on their alleged connections. "The recently announced results of the Punjab Public Service Commission clearly show that allegations and accusations of corruption have been levelled against it on multiple fronts, not just one," Trivedi said.

Explaining the first category, he alleged that it comprised candidates connected to the families of political leaders and ministers. "There are four categories: one consists of people connected to the families of leaders and ministers," he said.

He further alleged that the second category included candidates linked to the families of government officials considered close to the AAP government in Punjab. "The second consists of people connected to the families of officials considered very close to this so-called staunchly honest government," Trivedi said.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the third category comprised candidates connected with family connections to individuals facing corruption charges. "And the third consists of people connected to the families of those facing corruption charges," he said.

Taking a swipe at the AAP, Trivedi alleged that the fourth category included people who had extended support to the party, directly or indirectly. "The fourth category consists of people who have offered some floral tributes to the Aam Aadmi Party, directly or indirectly," he said.

Raising further questions over the examination process, Trivedi referred to reports concerning the success rate of candidates from a particular examination centre. He claimed that 24 per cent of the candidates from a single centre had been successful, describing the figure as suspicious. "There have also been reports that 24% of the candidates from a single centre were successful. This in itself raises suspicion," he said.

Trivedi also questioned the selection pattern across different rooms at four examination centres, suggesting that the distribution of successful candidates warranted scrutiny. "The way candidates were selected in different rooms at four examination centres raises doubts in one's mind," he added. (ANI)