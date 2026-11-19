South Korea's annual exports have crossed the USD 1 trillion mark for the first time, making it the fourth country in the world to achieve the milestone after Germany, the United States and China. The record has been driven largely by rising global demand for semiconductors amid the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, South Korea became the first new entrant to the USD 1 trillion export club in 19 years, with its cumulative exports crossing the milestone on Thursday. The country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources has projected full-year exports at USD 1.17 trillion, around 65 per cent higher than the previous year's record of USD 709.3 billion.

The milestone comes as global investment in AI data centres has boosted demand for memory chips, particularly DRAM and NAND, leading to higher prices and increased shipments. South Korea's exports totalled USD 930.2 billion in the first 10 months of the year. Semiconductor exports accounted for USD 396.8 billion, or around 43 per cent of the total, nearly three times the previous record for the same period.

According to the ministry, demand for AI data centres also supported shipments of solid-state drives, transformers, cables and copper. Kang Kam-chan, the ministry's deputy minister for trade and investment, described the achievement as significant given the country's relatively smaller population and economy.

"Given our smaller population and economy, this is a remarkable achievement," he told reporters, according to The Korea Herald. Germany and the US crossed the USD 1 trillion export mark in 2006, followed by China in 2007 after its entry into the World Trade Organization. South Korea has now joined the group amid rising global trade tensions, higher tariffs and growing competition between the US and China.

Exports excluding semiconductors also recorded growth, rising 20 per cent, with 16 of 20 major export categories registering gains. Cosmetics exports reached USD 12.4 billion in the first 10 months, surpassing the previous full-year record. However, the export boom has not translated into equal gains across all businesses. The report noted that much of the increase has come from higher prices rather than a similar rise in production volumes. Rising memory chip prices and a 62 per cent increase in petroleum product export prices to USD 1,105 per tonne contributed to the growth.

Kang acknowledged that the benefits have largely gone to bigger companies, particularly in the semiconductor and petrochemical industries, which have relatively short supply chains and employ fewer workers. "It is regrettable that the profits have not flowed through to suppliers," he said, adding that new chip plants and joint research with equipment manufacturers could help spread the benefits.

South Korea's imports also increased 21 per cent to USD 635.1 billion in the first 10 months, leaving the country with a trade surplus of around USD 295 billion, compared with USD 77.4 billion for the whole of last year. Looking ahead, Kang said exports could cross USD 1 trillion again next year, although lower semiconductor and oil prices could bring the total below this year's level. He expects demand for AI infrastructure to remain strong through the third quarter of 2027, while delays in US data centre projects, competition from China and protectionist trade policies remain key risks.

Kang also said South Korea needs to gradually move beyond simply exporting goods and increase overseas investment as its economy matures. "Korea should not be a country that simply sells goods," he said, according to The Korea Herald. (ANI)