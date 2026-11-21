Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday pressed the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to answer his four questions on the 1962 Sino-Indian war, historical poverty, and India's past global standing, demanding an apology over the 1962 conflict in response to Gandhi's "compromised PM" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Rijiju accused the Congress of keeping India in poverty during 60 years in power and said the country is moving forward under PM Modi's leadership.

"I had posed four questions to the Congress party—specifically to Rahul Gandhi and the party itself—regarding India’s standing and the table at which it should sit on the global stage. I asked: Who kept India such a poor nation? The Congress was in power for 60 years; why did they turn India into a poor country? Why was India labelled a 'land of snake charmers'? They should apologise for the humiliation India suffered in 1962, when the country was left at the mercy of China. Furthermore, will the Congress party apologise for keeping India such a weak nation for all those years? They must answer these questions first. Now, under the leadership of Modi-ji, we are moving forward," Rijiju said. In a separate post on X, Rijiju also accused the Congress of leaving the armed forces and residents of Arunachal Pradesh to fend for themselves during the 1962 war and blamed the party for the state's underdevelopment.

"We'll never forget 1962 humiliation. Congress left armed forces & people of Arunachal Pradesh to fend for themselves in 1962. This is a big lesson for us. Congress kept our people poor & the state underdeveloped. Time has changed now under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji," he wrote. These remarks came after Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph from the historic November 19, 2026 trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, which brought together US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's absence from the meeting, Gandhi posted on X, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table." The photograph shared by Rahul Gandhi was taken on November 19, 2026, at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, and depicts the first-ever trilateral summit between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin during the 2026 APEC summit.

However, the meeting focused specifically on nuclear arms control (following the expiration of the New START treaty), UN Security Council reform, and the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran—involving the three largest nuclear superpowers and permanent UNSC members. Additionally, India is not a member of APEC. (ANI)