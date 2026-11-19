The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has called on world leaders attending the November 18–19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping over what it described as China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples in occupied East Turkistan, according to an ETGE press release. The ETGE urged participating governments to translate their concerns into coordinated sanctions, enforceable trade restrictions, measures to protect diaspora communities against transnational repression, and support for East Turkistan's decolonisation and restoration of independence.

The organisation warned that APEC should not become a platform for normalising genocide through commercial agreements and diplomatic engagements. It argued that governments cannot credibly claim to uphold international law while allowing economic interests and access to Chinese markets to take precedence over concerns regarding mass imprisonment, forced labour, forced sterilisation and the destruction of East Turkistan's national identity. According to the press release, the ETGE maintains that China's alleged genocide is rooted in its colonial occupation of East Turkistan and that any international response which avoids addressing the occupation would leave the underlying machinery of persecution intact. It stressed that the people of East Turkistan have the right to determine their national future rather than merely seek concessions from the government denying their independence.

ETGE President Dr. Mamtimin Ala said that no trade agreement, investment commitment or diplomatic partnership could justify abandoning a population facing genocide. He urged leaders meeting Xi Jinping to demand an end to China's alleged crimes and impose consequences for their continuation, adding that East Turkistan's people would not accept permanent Chinese domination in exchange for international commercial interests. The ETGE further cited international recognition of the situation, stating that the United States formally determined in 2021 that China was committing genocide and crimes against humanity, while nearly a dozen Western parliaments had made similar determinations. It called on governments to translate these declarations into sustained pressure against those responsible.

The press release also referred to warnings issued by UN experts in January 2026, who cautioned that coercion within China's state-imposed labour programmes could amount to forcible transfer or enslavement as crimes against humanity. The experts also warned that products manufactured through forced labour could enter international supply chains through third countries. The ETGE urged APEC governments to ensure that their consumers, corporations and financial institutions do not contribute to such exploitation. Highlighting another concern, the organisation criticised China's Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into effect in July 2026. According to the ETGE, UN experts have raised concerns that the legislation could restrict language, education, religion, cultural identity and freedom of expression, while creating further risks of transnational repression. The organisation described the law as an attempt to erase distinct ethnic and cultural identities under the framework of national unity.

The ETGE outlined six key demands for APEC leaders and their respective governments. First, it called on leaders to directly confront Xi Jinping and demand an end to the alleged genocide, the release of all arbitrarily detained East Turkistanis, disclosure of the fate and whereabouts of disappeared individuals, family reunification and unrestricted access for independent international investigators. It also urged governments to publicly disclose the demands presented to Beijing and its response.

Second, it called for coordinated targeted sanctions against officials, security institutions and entities responsible for persecution, including the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also known as the Bingtuan. It further urged restrictions on access to financing, surveillance technology and equipment that could facilitate human rights abuses. Third, the organisation demanded stronger enforcement of restrictions on forced-labour products, including import prohibitions, corporate supply-chain investigations and measures to prevent goods linked to forced labour in East Turkistan from entering international markets through third countries.

Fourth, the ETGE urged governments to protect East Turkistanis living abroad by investigating intimidation, surveillance, coercion and reprisals against diaspora communities. It also called for preventing direct or indirect forced returns to China and ending information-sharing or security cooperation that could expose members of these communities to persecution. Fifth, it called for international accountability through the preservation of evidence, protection of witnesses and support for criminal investigations and available international proceedings against individuals responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Finally, the organisation urged governments to address what it described as the colonial occupation sustaining the persecution by recognising East Turkistan as an occupied country and supporting its people's right to self-determination, decolonisation and restored independence. The press release also highlighted an initiative undertaken in May 2026, when the ETGE and the East Turkistan National Movement submitted a petition to the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation, seeking the inscription of East Turkistan as a Non-Self-Governing Territory.

The ETGE urged governments to receive its representatives, support a hearing and advance the petition through the UN Committee of 24 (C-24), the Fourth Committee and the UN General Assembly. Concluding its appeal, the organisation said that the APEC summit would be an important test of international leadership, arguing that governments must demonstrate whether they are prepared to defend people facing persecution despite the economic and diplomatic interests involved in their relations with China.

It reiterated that the survival, sovereignty and independence of East Turkistan should not be treated as bargaining chips and that no commercial agreement could absolve governments of their responsibility to act. (ANI)