The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday issued an ultimatum to social media giant Meta, raising four demands over the alleged withholding of Indian accounts on government orders, automated blocking of political posts, restrictions on opposition voices and compliance with the Indian Constitution. In a media statement issued under its 'Digital Azaadi' campaign, the IYC sought details of the number of Indian accounts withheld on government orders during the last six months and how many of them continue to remain blocked. It also demanded an explanation for the alleged automated blocking of posts mentioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The organisation's four demands include disclosure of the number of accounts withheld and blocked, an explanation for the alleged automated restrictions on political content, removal of what it described as unlawful restrictions on opposition voices, journalists and creators, and respect for the Indian Constitution rather than political instructions from the BJP. The ultimatum follows protests organised by the Indian Youth Congress outside Meta offices in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai on Friday.

Listing its first demand, the IYC asked Meta to disclose the number of Indian accounts withheld on government orders over the past six months and the number that continue to remain blocked. "How many Indian accounts were withheld on government orders in the last six months? How many remain blocked?" the organisation asked.

In its second demand, the youth wing of the Congress sought an explanation from Meta over what it described as automated blocking of posts mentioning Rahul Gandhi or criticising the Prime Minister and the BJP. The third demand called for the removal of all restrictions that the organisation considers unlawful and which it alleged were imposed on opposition voices, journalists and content creators.

Its fourth demand was for Meta to respect the Indian Constitution and not act on what the IYC described as political instructions from the BJP. The organisation said that through its Digital Azaadi campaign, it had been providing legal assistance to creators, influencers and independent journalists facing alleged arbitrary restrictions for several months.

"Accounts are being withheld without notice. Voices are being silenced without explanation," the statement said. The IYC maintained that its campaign would continue through legal proceedings as well as protests, asserting that the issue concerned the right of Indian citizens to express themselves freely.

"The battle will be fought in the courts and on the streets," it said, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's principles and Bhagat Singh's courage. Taking aim at Meta's functioning in India, the organisation said a global technology company operating in the country must respect the Constitution and should not surrender to what it described as arbitrary government orders.

"If Meta wants to do business in India, it must respect the Indian Constitution, not surrender to arbitrary BJP government orders," the statement said. The IYC further asserted that no corporation should determine which Indian citizen has the right to express an opinion.

"No corporation gets to decide which Indian has the right to speak," it said. Concluding its statement, the organisation reiterated its seven-day deadline and called on Meta to respond to all four demands.

"7 DAYS. META MUST ANSWER," the IYC said. Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress claimed that Meta had restored the Instagram accounts of its in-charge and president 15 minutes after its workers visited the company's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram on November 20.

In a post on X, the organisation alleged that Meta had withheld the two accounts on November 19 on the directions of the BJP. "19 Nov: Meta illegally withholds Instagram accounts of IYC Incharge & President on BJP orders. 20 Nov: IYC workers pay a little visit to @Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai & Gurgaon. 15 minutes later: BOTH accounts restored! WHAT A COINCIDENCE, META!" the IYC said.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the restoration, the organisation asked, "Who ordered the restrictions? Must Indians visit your offices every time you silence them?" (ANI)