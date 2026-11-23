Amid the escalating political row over the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government's decision to file a review petition of the Supreme Court order permitting the lighting of the Deepathoon on November 24, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said the Karthigai Deepam would be lit at Thiruparankundram as it has been for years, while the BJP and AIADMK lashed out at the state government over the move. Speaking to ANI, Tagore said the government's intention was clear: not to disturb communal harmony and goodwill in the state. He accused the RSS, Hindu Munnani, the BJP and "the BJP's B-team like Annamalai" of wanting to create communal tension.

"The intention of the govt is very clear: we don't want to disturb the communal harmony and goodwill in Tamil Nadu, while the RSS, Hindu Munnani, the BJP, and the BJP's B-team like Annamalai all want to create communal tension in Tamil Nadu. We are all standing here in Thiruparankundram. Everybody wants the Deepam to be lit in the place where it is—for many years it has been lit there. But we are very clear that in Thiruparankundram, the Deepam will be lit. Lord Muruga's Karthigai Day will be celebrated," Tagore said, calling the occasion "a historic day." He said those trying to disturb peace would be rejected. The dispute concerns the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah.

In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order.

However, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said there was no difference between the DMK and the TVK. He alleged the DMK uses Thiruparankundram to instigate debate based on religion, and called the TVK government's "footsteps of appeasing one section" highly condemnable. Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called the review petition "nothing but the appeasement of minorities," alleging the TVK government was trying to keep intact the votes of the minority community.

"No ordinary Muslim has ever objected to this Karthigai Deepam. Whereas political parties, particularly communal parties like Congress, Communists, DMK, and TVK, are trying to do this. I strongly condemn this. In fact, it should have been very smooth. It is a great festival, and people celebrate it with joy, so I think the govt should have facilitated it without any problems. But unfortunately, this govt is trying to create panic among the public and also between religions. So the govt itself, which is also the guardian or protector, as they say, through the HR&CE department—the Honourable Supreme Court has ordered very clearly about how to light this Deepam, and the government should have gotten prepared for it, but unfortunately, they have gone for a review," he said. BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam said that if the government could not handle "a small law and order situation," Chief Minister Vijay could resign and "go back to acting in movies."

He suggested the Chief Minister take a six-month "internship" with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on maintaining law and order. "Do not quote law and order as a reason for not lighting the lamp and hurting the sentiments of Murugan devotees across the world," he said. BJP state vice president P Kanagasabapathi called the move "shocking and highly condemnable," alleging the TVK government, like the DMK, had followed an "anti-Hindu stance" over the past six to seven months.

"Like the DMK, the TVK govt is also following an anti-Hindu stance throughout these 6–7 months. It's highly unfortunate that when the Supreme Court has given a judgment allowing people to light the lamp on the Deepathoon during this Karthigai Deepam day, the Tamil Nadu govt is not willing to implement it. It is like insulting the beliefs of the majority population of Tamil Nadu. In fact, lighting the Deepam at Deepathoon is not just a religious function; it's our cultural tradition. It has been happening for so many years. Now the TVK govt has taken this decision. It is highly unfortunate. We condemn it," he said. Separately, Tiruvannamalai District Collector Vandana Garg said arrangements were being reviewed for Karthigai Deepam, with about 50 lakh devotees expected. She said 26 bus stands, including 25 temporary ones, have been arranged, along with free shuttle buses, a police-manned help booth, a transport department inquiry booth and around 63 medical camps on the Girivalam path. She said she was inspecting basic amenities such as toilets and RO plants. (ANI)