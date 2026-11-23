A legal notice has been served to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over allegedly incorrect and defamatory remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, said on Monday. Satyaki Savarkar is the paternal grandnephew of VD Savarkar.

Kolhatkar said incorrect information about Veer Savarkar had been presented on pages 201 and 443 of the book, prompting Satyaki Savarkar to initiate legal action. "In Sonia Gandhi’s book, on pages 201 and 443, incorrect information has been presented about Veer Savarkar. Satyaki Savarkar maintains that these statements amount to the defamation of his ancestor, Veer Savarkar," the advocate said.

Explaining the reason behind serving the legal notice, Kolhatkar said that Sonia Gandhi had been asked to provide facts or evidence to substantiate the claims made in the book. "Consequently, he instructed us to serve a legal notice to Sonia Gandhi, calling upon her to provide any facts or evidence she may possess to substantiate these claims. Satyaki Savarkar has granted her a 15-day window; if she fails to respond, he intends to file a petition against her in the Pune District Court," he said.

The advocate further clarified that the legal action currently focuses on defamation, while other possible legal provisions are also being examined. "At present, the focus is on defamation, specifically, the defamation of Veer Savarkar. We are currently conducting further research, as other legal provisions may also be applicable. We will initiate further action accordingly," Kolhatkar added.

Satyaki Savarkar has given Sonia Gandhi 15 days to respond to the legal notice, failing which he intends to approach the Pune District Court. Earlier on Thursday, Satyaki Savarkar said that he was consulting his legal team and advocate over the alleged objectionable statements about Veer Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's recently released book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', adding that he may initiate legal proceedings against the Congress leader if the statements are found to be without factual basis.

A few days ago, Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book as a symbolic protest and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443. Sonia Gandhi launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10. The book was formally launched at a public event in New Delhi on November 16. (ANI)