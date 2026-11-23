Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday described Nepal-India ties as "firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean," thanking India for serving as a dependable first responder during natural disasters while calling for collective climate action around Himalayan rivers flowing into the Ganga. Addressing a joint press briefing after delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Shah underscored mutual respect, trust, and public goodwill as the foundation of bilateral relations.

"Mutual respect, steadfast trust, and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of Nepal-India relations. At the heart of this incomparable bond are the peoples of our two countries. The ties between Nepal and India stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean—a closeness so profound that words alone can scarcely capture it," Shah said. Commending New Delhi's timely assistance during emergencies, he added, "As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India has consistently stood as a first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult hours. For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the Government and people of India."

Shah also pointed to the shared ecological link between the Himalayas and the plains, stressing the need to confront climate challenges together. "Our Himalayas, as sources of clean water, sustain millions across this region. The pristine rivers that flow from the Himalayas into the Ganga remind us of our future and destiny, underscoring the imperative to address the challenges of climate change through collective action," he said.

Looking ahead, Shah said both nations would advance their partnership through a Joint Vision Document and a joint press release, concluding with a wish for enduring cooperation and shared prosperity. "To advance our work together towards a shared and prosperous future, we will present our Joint Vision Document and highlight our shared outcomes through a joint press release," Shah said. "May the friendship between Nepal and India be one where trust stands as tall as the Himalayas, cooperation flows as continuously as a river, and the prosperity of both nations flourishes beneath our shared sky. May we all be blessed."

His remarks come as PM Modi announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development, welcoming Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his first bilateral visit to India after assuming office. Delivering his press statement, PM Modi expressed condolences over the loss of life in the severe floods that struck Nepal in August and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to standing by Kathmandu in difficult times.

"We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi said. Outlining the objective of the financial package, he added, "Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened."

Shah, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day state visit, his first since assuming office in March 2026, earlier paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)