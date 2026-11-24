Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation had completely deteriorated in the state while accusing the TVK-led government of using police action to divert public attention from major issues. After being detained while attempting to visit Thiruparankundram, he raised the sexual harassment allegations against members and MLAs of the ruling party, as well as the Kallakurichi incident.

Speaking to reporters after his detention, Nagendran alleged that police personnel had prevented him from visiting the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple to offer prayers despite the absence of a legally valid prohibitory order. "In the absence of any legally valid prohibitory order, the police are preventing me from visiting the temple to offer prayers. Preventing us from leaving our homes in the name of arrest amounts to a violation of an individual's fundamental rights," he said.

Referring to Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, the BJP leader said every citizen had the right to worship according to their faith and freely practise religious activities. "Under Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to worship God according to their faith and freely practise religious activities. However, these fundamental rights are being denied in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Questioning the restrictions on lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar on the hill of the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, Nagendran referred to the Supreme Court's direction permitting the lighting of the lamp. "Despite the Supreme Court's directions, how can restrictions on lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering prayers at sacred places such as Thiruparankundram be justified?" he asked.

Nagendran further accused the state government of resorting to police action to divert attention from issues concerning its members. "Law and order has completely deteriorated in Tamil Nadu. The government led by the Chief Minister is resorting to such actions only to divert public attention from major issues, including sexual harassment allegations against ruling party members and MLAs and the Kallakurichi incident," he alleged.

He also claimed that around 200 police personnel had been deployed outside his residence in the Perumalpuram area of Tirunelveli since Tuesday morning. "Even when I attempted to leave my house, and when I went to drop my children at school, police vehicles followed me and prevented me from proceeding," he said.

Nagendran further alleged that such actions amounted to oppression and claimed that similar incidents were not witnessed in other states. "Such acts of oppression are taking place only in Tamil Nadu and are not witnessed in any other state," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nagenthran and his supporters were stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while en route to Thiruparankundram in Madurai. He set out in his vehicles, along with party cadres, to proceed to Thiruparankundram after police personnel were deployed outside his residence.

Several prominent BJP leaders, including Nagendran, were placed under house arrest across Tamil Nadu from Tuesday morning to prevent BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries from reaching the temple, according to the account provided. After his detention, Nagendran was taken to a private marriage hall near Tirunelveli Junction.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. This came after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights.

The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. (ANI)