Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to turn the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy into a "political" issue, alleging that they were "spreading fake news" despite the Tamil Nadu government implementing the Supreme Court's directions. Reacting to the controversy, Tagore said the state government had acted in accordance with the Supreme Court's order and maintained that the Devasthanam was authorised to decide who would light the lamp, as specified in Paragraph 14 of the order.

"The Tamil Nadu government has only implemented the Supreme Court's orders. We all know that the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance always respects the Supreme Court. You have to read Paragraph 14 of the Supreme Court's order, which clearly states that the Devasthanam will decide who will light the lamp," Tagore told ANI. Explaining the decision to light the lamp above the Moolasthanam pillar, the Congress MP said the Devasthanam included members of the Adangavular Kulu and had taken the decision in accordance with tradition and customary practices.

"They have decided, in accordance with tradition and customary practices, that the lamp should be lit above the Moolasthanam pillar. This is the pillar where the Deepam has traditionally been lit for the past 300 years," he said. Accusing the BJP and RSS of "politicising" the issue, Tagore said, "For some other reasons, the Sanghis and RSS people want to divert the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue into a political controversy."

He further alleged that the BJP and RSS were "spreading misinformation" about the state government's handling of the matter. "They can do whatever they want, but the Tamil Nadu government under Vijay's leadership has fully implemented the Supreme Court's orders. This kind of fake news is unacceptable. The BJP and RSS are spreading such fake news," he said.

Emphasising Tamil Nadu's tradition of communal harmony, Tagore said, "Tamil Nadu is a state where communal harmony prevails, and we will not allow this kind of division in the state." Earlier, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday criticised the Tamil Nadu government, accusing it of defying the Supreme Court's interim order and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees by not allowing the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar.

"The TVK-Congress government, which defied the Supreme Court order and prevented the lighting of the sacred Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, has betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu and backstabbed countless devotees of Lord Muruga. This discriminatory TVK-Congress government has insulted the sentiments and faiths of crores of Hindu devotees by humiliating and demeaning them as second-class citizens," Kesavan said. Maha Deepam was subsequently lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. However, no lamp was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar.

A small team of priests associated with the Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. Firecrackers were also burst at Annamalai Hills following the lighting of the Maha Deepam. The controversy follows recent legal developments as a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24, while clarifying that the direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights.

Earlier, on November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill. (ANI)