DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan has mounted a sharp critique of the Sangh Parivar, accusing the affiliated groups of attempting to incite communal tension in Thiruparankundram over the Deepathoon row and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan alleged that the outfits were undermining local Hindu traditions that have been practised for over a century.

"The Sangh Parivar is attacking the Hindus and they claim that they are protector of Hinduism. They are insulting and attacking the Hindus who have been lighting the lamp for more than 100 years in a particular place. Let the Sangh Parivar answer to the Hindus, other Hindus of Tamil Nadu," he said. Elangovan further claimed that the dispute was not driven by the interests of Hindu devotees, but was instead a calculated effort to provoke conflict with the local Muslim community.

“Sangh Parivar wants to create trouble in that area where Muslims are also living. They don’t care for the Hindus who are lighting the lamp. They never respected the Hindus of Tamil Nadu. They want to fight with the Muslims there. That is what they were trying. But what we did last time, this government had also followed,” he alleged. Pointing to longstanding local customs, the DMK spokesperson noted that Hindus living in Thiruparankundram have traditionally lit the lamp at the existing site and questioned the motives behind the demand to shift its location.

“It is the Hindus who are living in that area in Thiruparankundram who have lit the lamp for a long period of time. Why do they want to change the place? What is the intention of the Hindu groups? Let them say,” he stated. Disputing the significance of the pillar cited by Hindu groups, Elangovan asserted that it was never intended for lighting the Deepam. “And the pillar they show is not the pillar for Deepam. It’s a measuring pillar. It was laid there for a different purpose. Hindus of the area know all these things, but the Sangh Parivar don’t want a peaceful Tamil Nadu,” he claimed.

Reiterating his allegations, Elangovan accused Sangh Parivar groups of seeking to disturb communal harmony in a state where people of different faiths coexist peacefully. “Here in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of religion, everybody is living together. Everybody is friendly; they don’t like this. They want to create trouble in Tamil Nadu. They want that the peaceful Tamil Nadu should face such troubles; that is what they are planning,” he alleged.

The dispute over lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill near Madurai, has escalated into a major political flashpoint involving the BJP, Sangh Parivar outfits, the Tamil Nadu government, and opposition parties. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between members of Hindu outfits and the Tamil Nadu Police at Thiruparankundram after the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual location instead of at the Deepathoon, despite a Supreme Court order. In response, leaders of the BJP and Hindu organisations staged a protest at the entrance to the hill pathway and raised slogans against the state government.

The ceremony was conducted amid heightened security. Ahead of the event, police enforced strict restrictions across Tamil Nadu and detained several individuals, including BJP leaders and members of Hindu outfits, citing apprehensions of disorder based on intelligence inputs and past conduct. Several prominent BJP leaders, including Nagendran, were placed under house arrest across the state starting Tuesday morning to prevent BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries from reaching the temple.

The confrontation follows recent legal developments over the ritual. On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order that had allowed a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, which stands near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill. Earlier, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24, while specifying that the directive did not set a legal precedent or resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights.

The row originated in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. (ANI)