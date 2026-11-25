The YSRCP on Wednesday demanded that the coalition government take responsibility for the demolition of the Abhaya Anjaneya Temple and apologise to the public, alleging that the centuries-old temple was demolished for road widening despite the possibility of realigning the road. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and former MLA Malladi Vishnu said the demolition of the temple was unacceptable and demanded that the Endowments Department take responsibility for the decision.

They alleged that the demolition was not carried out in accordance with the prescribed Agama Shastra procedures, further adding to the sacrilege, and demanded that the government own up to its responsibility. The YSRCP leaders also alleged that a series of untoward incidents had taken place under the coalition government at Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Srisailam, Simhachalam and Kasibugga, including stampedes, thefts and the deaths of cows. They alleged that neither the government nor the Temple Board had taken responsibility for these incidents.

They further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had demolished temples in Vijayawada during the Krishna Pushkarams and said the YSRCP rebuilt them after coming to power. The leaders also said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had initiated the construction of thousands of temples through the Vani Trust, but the coalition government had stalled the process. (ANI)