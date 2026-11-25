Former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy positioned his outfit--Parivartan Rajneeti Party (PRP)--as an independent third alternative for Andhra Pradesh and mounted a sharp attack on both the ruling TDP-led NDA and the previous YSRCP government. Addressing a press conference since launching his party on November 11, Reddy alleged that the state’s political and social atmosphere has been completely spoiled since bifurcation, leaving law and order in "complete chaos" and turning once-peaceful villages into battlegrounds.

Taking a swipe at the two regional heavyweights, he said one postulates the "Red Book" theory while the other pushes "Rappa Rappa" politics. Training his guns on hereditary politics, Reddy claimed two political families have ruled Andhra Pradesh for 12-and-a-half years, leaving society deeply polarised along caste and religious lines.

Asking why regional parties cannot grow democratically like the BJP without family succession, he swore he would not be the PRP’s chief ministerial candidate. Modelling his role on Balasaheb Thackeray and Kanshi Ram, he said the party would give SC, ST, BC, Muslim, and other unrepresented communities a shot at the chief minister’s post. Built on merit, public trust, and social justice, the PRP will reserve 66 per cent of seats and posts across legislatures, Parliament, the party, and government for youth under 45, particularly Gen Z.

Reddy also alleged rampant religious conversions between 2019 and 2024, caste bias inside churches, and discrimination in how public funds are used for temples versus other faiths. If elected, the PRP promises a law banning conversions through allurement, an end to taxpayer spending on religion, corruption-free annual job calendars, quarterly public financial reports, and raising reservoir storage from 1,200 TMC to 4,000 TMC. He will begin a village-to-village padayatra after Ugadi. (ANI)