Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Friday criticised the BJP-led Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that the exercise could lead to "gerrymandering" and widen the gap in parliamentary representation between southern and northern states. In a series of posts on X, Karti raised concerns over the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, arguing that a uniform increase of 50 per cent in the number of seats would not necessarily ensure equitable representation, as the difference in the absolute number of seats between southern states and larger northern states could widen.

"Delimitation will also entail gerrymandering under this @ECISVEEP," he wrote. Explaining his concerns over the proposed expansion, the Congress MP said that although a uniform increase in seats might appear equitable, the difference in the actual number of representatives between states could become more pronounced.

"A uniform increase of 50% seats overall might appear to be 'fair ', but the delta (difference in actual numbers) between southern states and the big northern states will get wider. Absolute numbers matter in a parliamentary system, as most bills and motions are passed by simple majority," he posted. Karti also questioned the functioning of an expanded Lok Sabha, arguing that increasing its strength to 850 members would affect the quality of parliamentary debates and discussions.

"A house of 850 will be ineffective and non-functional. No meaningful debate and discussion can take place. As it is, members hardly get any time to speak in a 543-member house," he posted. The Congress MP further objected to linking the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act with the proposed Delimitation Bill, accusing the BJP government of using the issue as a political ploy.

"To tie the implementation of the already passed Women's Reservation Bill to a new Delimitation Bill is a devious ploy by the @BJP4India Government. Nothing prevents the Govt from implementing the Women's Reservation Bill within the existing strength of 543, reserving 181 seats for women," Karti wrote. In another post, he pointed out that President Droupadi Murmu had already granted assent to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on September 28, 2023.

"The President of India @rashtrapatibhvn Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu granted assent to India's Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) on September 28, 2023, FYI," he wrote on X. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings.

Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)