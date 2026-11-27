Taiwan on Friday entered its final day of campaigning for local elections closely watched by Beijing, as Taipei's defence ministry reported another surge in Chinese air force activity. Campaigns for mayor and ‌county magistrate in all Taiwan's 22 cities and counties have focused on local issues such as transport and the environment. But while the results will not directly affect China policy, Beijing has repeatedly weighed in.

China has denounced Puma Shen, the governing Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in the key election for mayor of the capital Taipei. Shen is wanted by Chinese police for "separatism". Beijing, which ‌claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims, which Taipei rejects, including with daily air force and navy patrols.

Taiwan's defence ministry ‌said it had detected 30 Chinese military aircraft operating around the island, 26 of which crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" with warships. China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said on Thursday that "reunification" is an unstoppable trend and that Taiwan's people could feel safer with a "heroic people's army to protect them".

TAIPEI RACE IN FOCUS Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker and an expert on China's information warfare, has ⁠put up ​a stiff challenge to incumbent Chiang Wan-an from ⁠the opposition Kuomintang, or KMT.

Chiang and Shen both set off in the morning on the back of jeeps, touring Taipei to ask for votes and urge their supporters to turn out. While Chiang plans an outdoor KMT ⁠rally in the evening, Shen, who cancelled plans for a rally owing to fears of traffic congestion, will hold an online event with DPP leaders.

Chiang told reporters he had completed many important projects in the ​past four years for Taipei's residents, adding, "I hope they will give us another four years so that we can continue working hard for the people." Angela Wang, ⁠49, who flew in from Canada, said she would vote for Shen. "Above all, I find that he's a very genuine person, which is hardly seen in any politicians," she said outside his campaign headquarters.

Chiang supporter Lin Chien-chung said the ⁠mayor ​had "consistently worked hard and stayed grounded". Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (0000-0800 GMT) on Saturday, with results expected early in the evening.

At the last local elections four years ago, the KMT thrashed the DPP, winning 14 cities and counties to 5 for the DPP. Other parties or independents won the other 3. Manoeuvring for presidential and ⁠parliamentary elections, to be held early in 2028, will begin in earnest after Saturday's vote.

While President Lai Ching-te will almost certainly stand for a second term, the maximum allowed under ⁠the constitution, the KMT has not confirmed its ⁠candidate. Its likely frontrunner is former journalist Lu Shiow-yen, mayor of the central city of Taichung. The KMT traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, whose government refuses to talk to Lai, labelling him a "separatist". Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun visited ‌Beijing in April and met Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping.